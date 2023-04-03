Fifth Third Bancorp Has $128.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,224 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $128,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.95. 164,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,026. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $241.31. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.