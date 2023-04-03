Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $69,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded up $7.67 on Monday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.