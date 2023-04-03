Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

