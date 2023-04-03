Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 425,961 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,048,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 398,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

