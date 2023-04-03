Financial Contrast: Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) vs. AerCap (NYSE:AER)

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Upbound Group and AerCap, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upbound Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 AerCap 0 0 6 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus target price of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.79%. Given AerCap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than Upbound Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upbound Group $4.25 billion 0.32 $12.36 million $0.20 122.55 AerCap $6.91 billion 2.01 -$726.04 million ($3.09) -18.20

This table compares Upbound Group and AerCap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Upbound Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AerCap. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upbound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Upbound Group and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upbound Group 0.29% 40.50% 7.88% AerCap -10.35% 14.18% 3.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.1% of Upbound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Upbound Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AerCap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Upbound Group has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc. engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Preferred Lease segment offers an on-site rent-to-own option at a third-party retailer’s location. The Mexico segment consists of its company-owned rent-to-own stores in Mexico. The Franchising segment sells rental merchandise to its franchisees. The company was founded by Mark E. Speese on September 16, 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

