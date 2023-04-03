FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

NYSE OXY traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.32. 14,546,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,773,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

