FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Invests $5.34 Million in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 4.4% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VDC stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.60. 51,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

