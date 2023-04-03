FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.7% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 4.18% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFLV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 74,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,190. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

