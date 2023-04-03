First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of First Advantage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 123,667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FA stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $21.01.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.21%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

