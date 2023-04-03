First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.7 %

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. 311,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,157. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

