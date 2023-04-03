First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $988.00

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $988.00 and last traded at $980.00, with a volume of 12222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $973.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $730.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $778.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

