First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 41,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860. The company has a market capitalization of $406.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.54. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.28%.

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $30,193.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares in the company, valued at $540,867.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of First Community Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

