First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 28th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 399,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,080. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

