First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.65.

FM stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting C$32.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

