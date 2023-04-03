First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,388,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,002,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.