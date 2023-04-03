Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flame Acquisition Stock Performance

Flame Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Flame Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Institutional Trading of Flame Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Flame Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 89,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.

