Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Short Interest Update

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flora Growth Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,056. Flora Growth has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Flora Growth by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Flora Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

