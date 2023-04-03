Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,482,800 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 10,348,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 883.3 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSUMF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 2,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

