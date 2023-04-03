Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in FOX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

FOX stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $31.31. 1,149,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,542. FOX has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

