Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,466 shares during the period. FOX makes up approximately 5.0% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 755,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,769. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group cut their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

