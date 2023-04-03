Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Shares Acquired by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.30% of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,044,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLQH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. 8,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

