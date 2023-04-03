Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,558,000 after acquiring an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

