Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 632.0 days.

Fraport Price Performance

FPRUF remained flat at $48.15 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It also offers operation and management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services. The Aviation segment refers to the airside and terminal management as well as corporate safety, and security.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.