Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 632.0 days.
Fraport Price Performance
FPRUF remained flat at $48.15 on Friday. Fraport has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $55.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47.
About Fraport
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fraport (FPRUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.