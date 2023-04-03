Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $15.00. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 99,898 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $95,695.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $239,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $96,191.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,670.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,427,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,879,376. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Freshworks by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

