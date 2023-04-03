Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNLPF. UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 620 ($7.62) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.48) to GBX 750 ($9.21) in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $744.29.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Price Performance

Fresnillo stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.