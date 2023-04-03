Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 751.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751.25 ($9.23).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.30) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.67) to GBX 800 ($9.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Fresnillo Trading Down 0.7 %

FRES opened at GBX 740.80 ($9.10) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 776.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 809.78. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 637.20 ($7.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 996.80 ($12.25). The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,476.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

About Fresnillo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Featured Articles

