FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walmart Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.71. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.
Walmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.
Walmart Profile
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
