FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after buying an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.63. 1,447,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

