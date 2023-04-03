FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $54.24. 2,289,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,561. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

