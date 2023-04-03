FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VYM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.10. 976,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

