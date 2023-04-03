FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,371,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,902,973. The company has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

