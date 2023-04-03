FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. 784,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,333. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

