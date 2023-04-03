FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,882,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,618 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.47. 2,217,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,401,784. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

