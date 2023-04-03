FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $154.55. The stock had a trading volume of 618,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,235. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

