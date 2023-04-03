Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Group news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,013 shares of company stock worth $654,087 in the last ninety days. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,606,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Frontier Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 389,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Frontier Group by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 379,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,029,000.

ULCC stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.