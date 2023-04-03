FTX Token Price Hits $1.30 (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004634 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $426.58 million and $5.44 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

