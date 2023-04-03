Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $17.62 on Friday. Future has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRNWF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Future from GBX 1,850 ($22.73) to GBX 1,920 ($23.59) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,560 ($31.45) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 1,780 ($21.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

