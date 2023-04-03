Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.82

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 30599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.10 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a research report on Thursday.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$186.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

