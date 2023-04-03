Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Up 9.6% in March

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the February 28th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,789. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $332.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

