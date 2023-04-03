Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 28th total of 2,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 66,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

