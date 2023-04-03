Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in March

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genius Group Price Performance

Shares of GNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 2,484,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.23. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $36.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

