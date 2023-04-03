Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 28th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

GPC traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $168.28. The company had a trading volume of 837,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,699. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

