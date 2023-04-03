Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Trading 9% Higher

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.55. 271,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 284,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Trading Up 10.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $580,348.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $137,033.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,966.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock valued at $729,220. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.