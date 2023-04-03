Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 2,679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Glencore Stock Performance

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 63,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Glencore has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

