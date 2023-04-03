Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,398,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 2,679,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.
Glencore Stock Performance
Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.73. 63,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Glencore has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $7.19.
About Glencore
