Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of GLBE traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,796. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $37.65.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $139.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
