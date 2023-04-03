Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 562,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Partners will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.572 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.27%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.
