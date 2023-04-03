Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 9.7% in March

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.44. 431,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $677.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.