Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 45,395 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

