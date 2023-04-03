Gode Chain (GODE) Price Reaches $0.0203 on Major Exchanges

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and $428,078.97 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

