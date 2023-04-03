Gowing Bros. Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:GOW)

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Gowing Bros. Company Profile

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

